Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises approximately 1.0% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after buying an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after buying an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 709.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after buying an additional 219,147 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 953.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after buying an additional 180,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 218,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after buying an additional 150,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $150.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,710. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.97.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

