Alchemint Standards Hits One Day Volume of $5,855.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 524.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $5,855.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 141.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.90 or 0.00473441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00066147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00139783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $447.76 or 0.00815664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00075973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.