Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,276 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 807.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $366.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.53. The company has a market cap of $345.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $370.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

