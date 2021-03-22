Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000. KLA comprises 2.5% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,204,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after buying an additional 101,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $13.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.06. 36,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,836. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

