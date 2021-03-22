Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.41 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. Generac comprises 2.5% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Generac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 613,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,503,000 after buying an additional 79,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,645. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

