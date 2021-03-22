Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.58 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000. Netflix makes up approximately 2.6% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 24.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $14.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $526.28. The stock had a trading volume of 113,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,585. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.17 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $536.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.27.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

