Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000. NVIDIA makes up 3.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,179,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $20.32 on Monday, reaching $534.15. 239,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,460,549. The company has a fifty day moving average of $546.51 and a 200-day moving average of $533.23. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $198.52 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $331.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

