Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,000. PayPal comprises 6.1% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PayPal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960,913. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.81 and a 200-day moving average of $223.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $287.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

