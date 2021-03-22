Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Takes $6.30 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,000. Facebook comprises approximately 4.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,321,365. The stock has a market cap of $850.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

