Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Takes $7.15 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,303 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 5.3% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.68.

Adobe stock traded up $13.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $454.92. 76,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.78 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.33.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.