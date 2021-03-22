Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,679. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $225.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

