Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.22.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,368,421 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ALDX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.23. 13,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,579. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.86.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
