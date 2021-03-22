Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,368,421 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,757,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.23. 13,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,579. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

