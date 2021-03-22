Aleph.im Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Aleph.im token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph.im has a market cap of $29.83 million and approximately $790,804.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.06 or 0.00471994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00065218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.85 or 0.00837390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00053766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00075852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,521,923 tokens. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

