Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

NYSE ARE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.96. 3,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,964. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,657,214.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

