Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $22,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total value of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $165.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.38. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

