Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.71. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 770,045 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXU shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alexco Resource in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $369.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,867,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after buying an additional 578,496 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,775,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 571,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 14.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 33,271 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 9.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.