Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,915,979 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $457,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.97.

BABA traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.42. The stock had a trading volume of 159,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,164,850. The firm has a market cap of $639.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

