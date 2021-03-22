Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.81. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

