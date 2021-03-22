All Sports Market Capitalization Hits $44.03 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $44.03 million and approximately $20.59 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00050434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.00633569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023404 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

