Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of ATI opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

