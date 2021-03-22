Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Rating Increased to Buy at Longbow Research

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $119.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $123.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

