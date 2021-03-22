Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus raised Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

NYSE ADS opened at $115.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

