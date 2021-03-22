Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,920 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 0.3% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Alliant Energy worth $25,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, H2O AM LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.