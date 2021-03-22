Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) CFO Anthony A. Hung Sells 12,501 Shares

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony A. Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Anthony A. Hung sold 12,500 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $37,500.00.

Shares of AESE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,547,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AESE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

