Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:APYRF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.09. 5,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $35.49.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

