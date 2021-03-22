Alpha Finance Lab 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $79.88 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00003221 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $444.11 million and $79.88 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.19 or 0.00473799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00140195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.71 or 0.00819397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00075692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 tokens. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.