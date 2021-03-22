Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Alphabet worth $4,014,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,978,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.33 on Monday, hitting $2,037.87. The company had a trading volume of 47,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,296. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,054.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,769.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

