Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post $42.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.81 billion and the lowest is $40.23 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $33.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $189.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $225.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $222.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $262.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,072.40.

GOOGL opened at $2,026.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,043.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,762.70. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.