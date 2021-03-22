Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,039.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,043.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,762.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

