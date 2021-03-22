Alphacat Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 117.6% against the US dollar. Alphacat has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $278,700.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Token Trading

