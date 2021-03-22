Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,307.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,755. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $299.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. Research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

