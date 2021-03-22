Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $54.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $51.23 and last traded at $51.23, with a volume of 272025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

