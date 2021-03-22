Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded down C$0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting C$62.70. 96,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.57. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$33.41 and a 52-week high of C$63.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

