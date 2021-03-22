Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$70.00 at National Bankshares

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.70.

AIF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$62.88. The company had a trading volume of 56,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 119.81. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$33.41 and a 12-month high of C$63.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.57.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

