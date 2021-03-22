Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Altus Group traded as high as C$63.11 and last traded at C$62.95, with a volume of 60193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$62.89.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 119.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

