Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $89,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,074.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,812.00 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,182.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3,182.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

