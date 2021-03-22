Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $106.25 on Monday. Ambarella has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $137.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $9,212,846 over the last ninety days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

