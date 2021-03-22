Ambrosus (AMB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.55 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $38.81 million and $9.55 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.22 or 0.00480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018519 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00136788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.68 or 0.00639610 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 692,216,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ambrosus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

