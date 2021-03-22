American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director John M. Matovina Sells 23,201 Shares

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AEL traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $29.87. 695,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,639. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

