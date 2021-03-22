American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Steel Dynamics worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $49.90.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

