American International Group Inc. Buys 8,499 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of STORE Capital worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 140.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

STOR opened at $32.53 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

