American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,467,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of A stock opened at $122.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.