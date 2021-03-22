American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after acquiring an additional 787,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 369,373 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,816,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 248,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $125.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.