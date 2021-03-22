American International Group Inc. Has $13.82 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of EMCOR Group worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EME shares. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

NYSE:EME opened at $112.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $115.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

