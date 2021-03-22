American International Group Inc. Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $175.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $186.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

