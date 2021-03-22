American International Group Inc. Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OHI opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

