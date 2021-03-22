American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

