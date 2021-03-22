American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of PRA Health Sciences worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $150.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.44. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $155.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

