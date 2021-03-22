American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Gentex worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.55 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $968,926.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

