American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Tetra Tech worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after buying an additional 150,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after buying an additional 99,107 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $128.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.09.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.